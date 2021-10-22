Highlands County sets new rules against excessive dog tethering

People who violate these rules set by Highlands County could face 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Highlands County has adopted a new law on dog tethering.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page saying a dog can't be chained for more than four hours at a time or eight hours a day.

No dogs under six months old can be tethered for any period of time unless they are being watched by someone who can help in an emergency.

According to the post, dogs left alone while being chained to something have to be wearing a "properly fitting harness or collar."

Water and shade also have to be available for the dog that is tethered, the county explains.

People who violate these rules set by Highlands County could face 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.