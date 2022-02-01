Hillsborough animal shelter waiving adoption fees for 100 days in honor of Betty White

Adoptions feed for cats and dogs will be waived through May 11.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Betty White, Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is waiving pet adoption fees for 100 days.

It's the second time the shelter honored the late actress, her legacy and her love for animals. After the 99-year-old passed away on Dec. 31, the Pet Resource Center waived fees for 100 dogs and cats.

"The move was so successful in finding forever homes for dogs and cats that the shelter will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats for 100 days, beginning Feb. 1," a press release reads.

Fees for pets will be waived through May 11. You can stop by the Pet Resource Center at 440 N. Falkenburg, Tampa between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday and adoptable pets can be viewed online.