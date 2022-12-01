Hillsborough commissioners vote not to ban the sale of rabbits

In a 7-0 vote, commissioners decided to educate the public about rabbit ownership rather than ban their sale.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday decided not go forward with banning the sale of rabbits.

In a 7-0 vote, commissioners chose to create an education campaign that teaches the public about the pros and cons of rabbit ownership, and the impact abandoning or surrendering them has on the community.

According to a staff report from the County Attorney's Office, the issue was first brought to the county's attention by members of the public who were concerned about people impulse buying rabbits during the Easter Holiday.

The attorney's office found that several counties had already enacted ordinances that ban rabbit sales, including Orange County in June 2021. However, the CAO notes that Orange County's ordinance mainly centered around cats and dogs, but rabbits were added toward the end of the discussion.