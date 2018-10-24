EGYPT LAKE-LETO, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a goat found wandering for about a week.

Sheriff’s deputies found the animal wandering on North Dale Mabry Highway and Broad Street.

The sheriff’s office posted two photos of the goat on its Facebook page.

The light-colored goat has a black splotch on its back and wears a light blue collar.

Anyone who knows who the goat belongs to is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813)247-8635.

