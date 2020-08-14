Hillsborough County deputies searching for accused puppy thief

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video as store employees chased after the man.

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a puppy stolen Thursday from All About Puppies by an unidentified man.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, around 3:30 p.m. the man entered the store -- located at 13705 North Dale Mabry Highway -- grabbed an eight-week-old Maltese puppy, with a retail value of $3,000, from its playpen, and took off.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video as store employees chased after the man.

Deputies say the man managed to get away in a dark red Kia Spectra, driving northbound on North Dale Mabry Highway.

The puppy is said to be microchipped and has been flagged as stolen.

"This man entered a pet store in broad daylight and snatched a puppy with no hesitation," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Not only is it a living creature that deserves to be treated with respect, it belongs to this business, and should have only left with someone who paid for it."

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

