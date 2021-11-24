Watch: Man reunites with family dog stolen during home burglary

The man accused of taking the dog was arrested and charged with grand theft, burglary and elderly abuse.

RUSKIN, Fla. — "Peanut" the dog will get to spend the holidays with his family after a scary couple of days apart.

On Sunday, deputies say a man broke into the Offutt family's Winnebago van in Ruskin and stole various items, including Peanut.

Following an investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says detectives were able to identify the man as Michael Hatfield and take him into custody without incident.

And most importantly, deputies were able to bring Peanut back to his owner.

The sheriff's office posted a video of the emotional reunion on social media.

"Is that you, Peanut? Hi, baby!" the dog's owner said as Peanut licked his face in excitement.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! 🐶🎄



Earlier this week, we told you about a burglary that had taken place in Ruskin, where Peanut the dog was taken from his owner. We are THRILLED to report that Peanut is back home with the Offutt family just in time for the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/Ap8BsXa05m — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 24, 2021