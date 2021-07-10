Hillsborough County firefighter rescues kitten trapped under pickup truck

The kitten had been lodged between the truck's floor exterior and gas tank.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A kitten had an adventure Saturday they would rather not repeat ever again — being stuck under a truck!

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says one of its crews came to the 2-month-old kitten's rescue.

The truck owner flagged down the fire rescue crew Saturday morning outside in a Publix parking lot. He told firefighters he was about to get out of his truck when he heard the kitten crying.

Firefighters say the kitten was found lodged between the truck's floor exterior and the gas tank for at least one trip.

Firefighter Elaine Owens was able to crawl under the truck and get the kitten out unharmed.

And even more fortunate for the kitten, a good Samaritan offer to take the kitten home and "clean it up as the newest member of her family."