TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center never turns away a pet.

Right now, the center is housing about 125 more animals than normal.

They have 298 dogs, but 245 is typical capacity. They also have 231 cats, but 157 is the normal capacity.

Shelter administrators say a combination of it being back-to-school time and potential new owners waiting for adoption specials have lead to overcrowding. So, they are waiving the fees for all ready-to-go dogs and cats.

These are animals that have been there three days or longer and have been fixed, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

The shelter has been reaching out to rescues for help. On Monday, Suncoast Animal League took more than a dozen dogs into their care until permanent homes can be found.

All the dogs and cats photos are online if you want to learn more about them. The pet resource center is open until 7 p.m. and reopens Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

