Hillsborough County deputy rescues dog from hot car

The dog is okay!

TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy in Florida was able to rescue a dog from a hot car Saturday. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the dog was accidentally locked inside a car in the Palm River area. Dep. Pantano was able to get the dog out using a Pop A Lock. 

The dog was rescued quickly and gulped down some cool water after it got out. The sheriff's office says the dog is happy and healthy.

Temperatures in the area were in the lower 90s.

