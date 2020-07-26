Hillsborough County deputy rescues dog from hot car

TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy in Florida was able to rescue a dog from a hot car Saturday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the dog was accidentally locked inside a car in the Palm River area. Dep. Pantano was able to get the dog out using a Pop A Lock.
The dog was rescued quickly and gulped down some cool water after it got out. The sheriff's office says the dog is happy and healthy.
Temperatures in the area were in the lower 90s.
What other people are reading right now:
- Family of Don Lewis, whose disappearance resurfaced in 'Tiger King,' set to make announcements in his cold case
- Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas
- Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88
- Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during the national anthem on Opening Day
- Florida now reporting more coronavirus cases than New York
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter