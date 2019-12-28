TAMPA, Fla. — If adding a dog to your family is part of your New Year’s resolution, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is here to help.

The shelter said it was almost at 100-percent capacity, so they are cutting the costs for their standard adoption fees through Dec. 31.

If you’re not sure if you’re ready to commit full time to a new pet, the shelter has a short-term fostering program. The Foster Express Challenge helps get dogs out of the shelter for a much-needed break and could help them find their forever families.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, 440 N. Falkenburg Road, is the only open-admissions shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning the shelter accepts all dogs and cats regardless of breed, size, or medical condition.

The shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. You can also check out dogs and cats available for adoption online.

