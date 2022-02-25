Hillsborough dog paralyzed after being hit by car is now up for adoption

Thanks to a generous donation, the county says the dog is now is getting around with a doggie wheelchair.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all animal lovers! A Hillsborough County animal shelter says a recently-paralyzed dog is in need of a home.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says Mena arrived at the shelter a few days ago after being hit by a car. The crash caused her to be paralyzed in her hind legs.

Unfortunately, the shelter says Mena will most likely never regain use of her legs. However, thanks to a generous donation, she is now is getting around with a doggie wheelchair.

According to the shelter, Mena will still need medical care after being adopted.