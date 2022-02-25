Hillsborough dog paralyzed after being hit by car is now up for adoption

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all animal lovers! A Hillsborough County animal shelter says a recently-paralyzed dog is in need of a home.
The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says Mena arrived at the shelter a few days ago after being hit by a car. The crash caused her to be paralyzed in her hind legs.
Unfortunately, the shelter says Mena will most likely never regain use of her legs. However, thanks to a generous donation, she is now is getting around with a doggie wheelchair.
According to the shelter, Mena will still need medical care after being adopted.
Anyone interested in adopting Mena is asked to make an appointment on the county's pet adoption website or call 813-744-5660 for more information.