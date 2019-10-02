An unlikely invasive species in Colombia left behind by one of the country’s most notorious figures is wreaking havoc.

Pablo Escobar’s hippopotamuses are running wild and Colombian officials don’t know what to do about it, according to CBS This Morning.

CBS said the hippos were brought to Escobar’s estate for his private zoo.

When Escobar died in the 90s, most of the animals he kept around his estate found a new place to live—except the hippos. The hippos were allowed to roam free.

CBS said during Escobar’s heyday he had around four hippos. Now biologists estimate there could be more than 50.

While most of the hippos still live in Escobar’s former estate, not all of them can stay contained.

The problem is if they get too close to people, things could get dangerous. CBS said hippos cause more human deaths than any other large animal in Africa.

Officials in the country also don’t have any good solutions yet on what to do with the giant, exotic animals.