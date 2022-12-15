Holiday pet parade to take over downtown Clearwater this weekend

Anyone can march in the parade on Saturday with their furry friends for free.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is hosting its second annual holiday pet parade for any pet parents looking for something to do this coming weekend.

The "Home for the Holidays Paws-on-Parade" event will have pet owners bringing their furry loved ones out on Saturday to downtown Clearwater to "wag, woof and celebrate the holidays."

The parade is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Avenue. All participators will walk along Cleveland Street to Station Square Park.

There will also be an award ceremony and holiday festivities until 2 p.m.

"See who will take home awards for costumes, then check out a pet vendor market, meet local rescue groups and adopt a pet," event leaders said in a news release. "Treats, music, and more holiday fun for all, including photos with Santa and Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond from noon to 1 p.m."

A panel of judges will be giving out awards for two categories, including:

Best Holiday Pet Costume (small, medium, large and extra-large).

Most Festive Pair (Pet with owner).

Anyone can march in the parade with their furry friends for free by registering online.

"Donations are encouraged with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Pinellas County," event leaders explained in the release. "The Humane Society of Pinellas will also have adoptable pets at the event."