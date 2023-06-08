After fighting for her life, Hope's lab results were stable enough for her to finally go to her new home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After fighting for her life in the hospital, the dog found starving and abandoned in East Grand Rapids is now making her way home.

The dog, named Hope, was rescued on Friday, June 2 after she made her way out of the woods and laid down in the middle of a road. Neighbors who found her thought she had been hit by a car. They found that Hope was alive, but she was skin and bones.

Neighbors brought her food and water and one person took her to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff estimate Hope to be about 7 years old. They believe she was used for breeding and then dumped.

Hope spent several days on a feeding tube and has gotten stronger over the past week.

Now, she is finally heading to her forever home.

A Facebook group called "Hope for Hope" has been posting updates on her progress. On Wednesday, they wrote that Hope's lab results were stable enough for her to head to a "home where she will sleep inside on a soft bed, feel infinite love, and never go hungry again."

The post describes her as the "sweetest girl" who is "all tail wags and love for her humans."

Since Hope was rescued, the West Michigan community has showed immense support, including raising over $20,000 to go toward her hospital care.

Police investigating the case say there were signs of mistreatment and abuse. An investigation was opened, and police will turn the case over to the Kent County Animal Control to investigate animal cruelty in this incident.

Anyone with information on the case can contact East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, Kent County Animal Control or Silent Observer.

The Hope for Hope Facebook page plans to keep its followers updated as Hope settles into her new home, saying, "Welcome to the first day of the rest of your life, Hope!"

