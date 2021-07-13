The mare recovered at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. They discovered she is an expecting mother and gave her a photoshoot to celebrate

UNION, Mo. — A horse that survived a massive trailer wreck last year has recovered and is now expecting a foal.

Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch took in several of the 10 horses that survived a trailer wreck in Oct. 2020. Twenty-nine horses were being transported to slaughter on I-44 when the crash happened.

Journey is a 20-year-old mare that survived the crash. She recovered from wounds on her legs and an abscess on her hoof. Veterinarians discovered she was pregnant and may give birth between now and early September.

Longmeadow staff celebrated by giving Journey a maternity photoshoot. They are also showing her in a live stream on their website where they are also collecting donations for her care.