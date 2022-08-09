Houston SPCA said on Thursday the missing boxer, Cash, was found overnight. He was emaciated and had an injured back leg.

HOUSTON — A Houston family has been reunited with their furry companion who went missing about a year and a half ago.

Houston SPCA said on Thursday the missing boxer, Cash, was found emaciated and with an injured back leg overnight. SPCA took cash to their animal hospital where he was treated and scanned for a microchip.

Veterinary staff found that Cash was in fact microchipped and identified Jessica Ochoa as his owner. Ochoa said her family has been searching for Cash since he slipped out of their backyard about a year and a half ago.

Jessica and her husband, Justin Carpenter, told SPCA they already have brand new toys at home for Cash's return. They said they were excited to surprise their daughter with the news.

SPCA encourages all pet owners to not only microchip their pets but make sure their contact information is up-to-date. The organization says they reunite nearly 300 pets with their owners every year.