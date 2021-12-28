Humane Society gives free pet food to those in need — and how you can help

The pet food assistance program started in 2008 but has seen a much greater demand since the pandemic hit.

TAMPA, Fla. — For so many people during the past two years, it's been tough to put food on their own table, much less in their pet's bowl.

But there are organizations that can help with that, like the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

One of their main goals is to make sure that once people get a pet, they're able to keep that pet. Because pets are more than just an animal, they're a companion.

That's why the organization started the pet food assistance program years ago. If anyone had trouble being able to buy food for pets, they'd be able to come to the Hume Society and get it for free.

The people who stop by to get food are very grateful for the help. "I got cats, plus I take care of cats. I find them and bring them in and to have a place like this where you go and they give away food and stuff... it's a lovely, lovely thing," one pet owner said.

The pet food assistance program started in 2008 but has seen a much greater demand since the pandemic hit.

"What we do is, every Tuesday and Saturday while we're open from 10-5, people can come here while they're struggling between paydays and they can get a free bag of cat food or dog food," said Lon Savini, the director of facilities and logistics.

Many people come each week and will even make a donation if they can.

"I love these guys. We're all like a family here. I do what I can for them and they do what they can for me," a pet owner said.

Savini says they get donations of food, but also buy some to make sure they have enough.

"Throughout the year, we give away about 12,000 pounds each of cat or dog food. We have canned food that's donated, we have treats and we help them out with that kind of stuff," Savini said.

While they do give away plenty of dog food, remember this nonprofit organization takes donations of cat food as well.

"People forget more about the cats than the dogs. We always get a large amount of dog food donated, but not so much on the cat," Savini added.