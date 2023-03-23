Humane Society of Tampa Bay holds 'Name Your Price' adoption special week

For pets that fit a specific criteria, the adopter will be able to choose the adoption fee.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for the newest addition to their family, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption special week.

From Monday, March 27, until Sunday, April 2, the animal shelter will run the adoption special on dogs over 40 pounds, cats one and older and pocket pets.

For pets that fit the criteria listed, the adopter will be able to choose the adoption fee.

"The Humane Society of Tampa Bay understands the economic pressure facing many in our community and does not believe that should stop good people from adopting shelter animals into loving homes," the shelter said in a news release.

The shelter is reportedly full and doubling up on dog kennels to make space for the number of larger dogs.

Over the past months, the average time an animal stays at the shelter before being adopted increased to more than 30 days. This adoption special is a way to "get these deserving animals into their forever homes for the right price."