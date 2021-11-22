Humane Society of Tampa Bay hits maximum capacity after an increase of animals

Staff believe the influx could be a result of the pandemic shutting down shelters and animal hospitals.

TAMPA, Fla — If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has plenty of animals in need of homes.

The shelter has hit maximum capacity, saying the pandemic could be a reason for the influx.

“We believe shelter spots are filling up quicker than normal due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many shelters and hospitals closed and stopped sterilizing cats and dogs,” HSTB Marketing Director Christine McLarty said.

The facility can hold about 350 animals, and McLarty says about 250 animals are adopted every week.

Earlier in the pandemic, many people adopted companions while isolated in their homes, leading to nearly empty shelters. Luckily, HSTB says they haven’t seen a trend of ‘pandemic pet’ surrenders.

However, the shelter may not stay full for long. Ahead of Christmas, HSTB expects to see adoption rates increase, as they do every holiday season.

“People like the idea of adding furry family members to their homes around the holidays and more people tend to have time off during the holidays to help the pet acclimate to their home,” McLarty explained.

After Christmas, the shelter says they may see an increase in kittens. Staff believes this happens because people are not sterilizing their cats.

In an effort to provide animals with the best experience, HSTB is always accepting food, supplies, and donations. You can see what they need on their wish list. You can also learn about the many ways to donate on their website.

To adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, or even a “pocket pet,” you can visit the shelter or view their available animals online. Dogs come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. If you’re interested in animals but not quite ready to adopt, you can also foster an animal.