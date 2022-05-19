Humane Society of Tampa Bay receives $100K grant to help save more homeless animals

The Humane Society says in 2021, its team saved more than 13,000 animals.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received a $100,000 grant from Petco Love to help save more homeless animals in the Tampa Bay area.

Some homeless animals include 2-month-old Angel, a terrier mix rescued by good Samaritans and brought Tuesday to the humane society as a stray.

The puppy came to the humane society extremely underweight, with her ribs showing. Her coat and nails are currently stained yellow and have "very intense" sores from "being caged up and chronically standing in her own urine and feces."

The humane society says she also has very large sores on her back but says its team doesn't know how she got those.

Despite her poor condition, Angel has an "extremely sweet personality" and the humane society says "she will do great in any home when she is healthy enough" to find a fur-ever home. And she already has admirers — the people who found her as a stray say they want to adopt her when she's all better!

"Angel is a perfect example of the kinds of animals who will benefit from this Petco Love grant," the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said in a release.

The humane society says in 2021 its team saved more than 13,000 animals.

"With the help from our community and grants like this we can save even more! It takes a village, and we love ours," the HTSB said in a statement.