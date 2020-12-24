'Joy' comes home for Christmas: Family devastated after surrendering dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a Christmas miracle for one family -- bringing their beloved dog Joy back home for the holidays.
Joy came to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay a few days ago with a broken leg. Unfortunately, her family couldn't afford to get it fixed.
The shelter said the family had no choice but to surrender her to the shelter, an act that 'devastated' them.
The shelter says after examining Joy's X-ray, staff realized amputation was the only solution for her.
Channeling true Christmas spirit, the shelter did the surgery Wednesday and called Joy's family to have them pick her up. And, Joy's surgery didn't cost the family a thing.
"They were beyond excited and were crying happy tears," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "We are so happy that we could make their holiday a little brighter!"
