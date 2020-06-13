Humane Society of Tampa Bay taking care of dog said to have been thrown from a truck

TAMPA, Fla — One dog is getting the attention he deserves after being thrown out of a truck in Tampa, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
The organization said a good Samaritan brought him in after witnessing someone throw him out of a Ford 150 truck on Nebraska Ave.
"This is not okay! Animals do not deserve to be treated like this," the humane society wrote on Facebook.
The pup, affectionately named Drake, is still being medically assessed but seems to be in good health.
In a video, Drake can be seen running up to staff and cuddling up to them and wagging his tail excitedly.
If you see something similar to Drake's situation the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says this is abuse and is asking you to report it to animal services immediately.
