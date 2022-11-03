Humane Society of Tampa Bay to host free shot clinic for dogs

Since the start of the event years ago, the humane society has vaccinated 15,000 dogs, shelter leaders explain.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.

Other organizations like Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, Feeding Tampa Bay and Echo will also be at the event offering additional services.

Since the start of the event years ago, the humane society has vaccinated 15,000 dogs, shelter leaders explain. It first started after there was an increase in owner-surrendered animals to the shelter because of high-cost medical bills along with the lack of resources available for low-income families.

According to the shelter, there are many Hillsborough County residents that line up before 9 a.m. to make sure their dogs are one of the 1,000 seen the day of the event.

“We are happy to provide free vaccines for dogs to help keep them healthy and the community safe,” Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said in a statement.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will be also giving out free rabies licenses to all dogs that got vaccines to make sure they are all legal. And Feeding Tampa Bay will be there to give the community food.