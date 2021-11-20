Humane Society of Tampa Bay administers free shots to first 1,000 dogs

There were more than 100 pet owners lined up at 8 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla — Pet owners lined up with their dogs at Perry Harvey Sr. Park for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's first vaccination clinic since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the first 1,000 dogs were able to get vaccinated against distemper, parvovirus and rabies. As part of the holiday season, the Humane Society wanted to help those in need of veterinary care for their pets by providing their services for free.

Although the clinic began administering shots at 9 a.m., the line started way before, the Humane Society said on its Facebook. As many as 150 dog owners were lined up with their pets from about 5 a.m. or so, CEO Sherry Silk said in a Facebook video.

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center was also in attendance giving away free licenses to pets that were vaccinated for rabies and live within the Hillsborough County limits.

In addition to shots, the Humane Society also gave away free pet food on a first-come, first-serve basis. Feeding Tampa Bay was also there to help out and provide resources for anyone in need.

Silk acknowledged the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many pet owners to face and hoped the vaccine clinic could shoulder some of the responsibility.

"If we can help alleviate their burden so that they can keep their pets, we will do so every time," Silk said in a press release. "These events are some of our favorites; we love to see people of all ages, from all walks of life, coming to care for their pets and get the help they need."