ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — About 200 cats and dogs were rescued from a home in central Florida.

New Beginning Pet Rescue posted to Facebook that it was asked to help get “a lot” of cats and dogs out of a home that had been foreclosed on and was going up for auction.

The rescue said "a lot" ended up being 134 dogs and four kittens and two cats.

“It was horrifying to see how terrified these animals were and capturing them was terribly taxing both physically and mentally,” the Facebook post said.

The animal rescue said it did not work alone to rescue all the pets in the home. Florida Little Dog Rescue also stepped in to help.

But, the rescue says it still needs help. The animals will still need veterinary care before they can go up for adoption.

Donations to help cover supplies and care can be sent to A New Beginning Pet Rescue PO box 536113, Orlando, FL 32853. Anyone interested in fostering can email the rescue at sbigthumbs@aol.com.

