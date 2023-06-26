It's illegal to evict bats from your home through the end of mating season

The best time of the year to get rid of them is in the fall, according to FWC.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Finding out that you have a bat problem in your house during the summer months can be a real doozy since it's illegal to get rid of them for most of the summer.

We think of bats and think caves, trees and dark spaces. But what about in your house? According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida's 13 native bat species can also be attracted to man-made structures.

During maternity season from April 15 to August 15, it's illegal to exclude bats from your home. The best time of the year to get rid of them is in the fall, according to FWC.

"In order to legally exclude bats, any exclusion device must be left up for a minimum of four nights and must be conducted when the overnight temperature is forecast to be at least 50ºF," FWC explains.

How would one know if they have a bat problem?

Bats are typically seen at dawn or dusk entering or leaving the building.

Sounds of bats are above the range of human hearing, but some people can hear the calls they make

Seeing piles of black, dry guano, known as bat scat, are usually found at the entering site

Rub marks near the entrance and exit holes used by bats on the outside of buildings.