LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help to figure out who shot a bald eagle.

The Indiana DNR posted a picture of the bird Sunday on Facebook. It says the eagle was found alive in Lawrence County, Indiana, but it later died from its injury.

It appeared the bird was shot in its wing.

Officials say a reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch line at 812-837-9536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

