Injured bald eagle rescued after escaping from San Antonio conservatory

Last Chance Forever thanked the public for their help in locating the bird.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An injured Bald Eagle has been rescued after escaping from a San Antonio conservatory.

Last Chance Forever thanked the public for their help locating the bird, who escaped while being transferred to their north-side facility for treatment. They said they found it about a quarter mile away, near a baseball field.

"Staff began their search before dawn this morning. As eagles are birds that hunt in the daytime, they do not generally move around at night to any great extent," the rescue said. "With great care, and a lot of practice at containing raptors, Ian and Kelly were able secure the bald eagle rather quickly."

The non-profit was founded in 1978 with the mission of rehabilitating sick and injured birds, and educating the public.

"Many thanks to all our friends for keeping an eye out for the eagle," they said. "Caring and help like yours is how we are able to keep getting sick, injured, and orphaned birds of prey back into the wild for over 40 years."

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.