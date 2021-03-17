Injured bald eagle rescued in Orange County by New York State trooper

The state trooper used his division-issued jacket and a K-9 trooper's bite sleeve to corral the eagle, then safely put it into a kennel.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police on Tuesday posted on Facebook that a trooper was able to rescue a bald eagle.

State Police say someone driving in Orange County reported a hurt bald eagle on the side of a busy road. The eagle was reportedly seen in the Town of Blooming Grove.

State Trooper Bryan Whalen responded to the call and used his division-issued jacket and a K-9 trooper's bite sleeve to corral the eagle, then safely put it into a kennel.