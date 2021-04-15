Clawed frogs from Western Africa have shown up in the Tampa Bay area

Researchers are not yet sure if the frogs will spread across the state, but if they do, the fear is that they will outcompete native frog species for food.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you live in Florida, chances are you’re used to seeing frogs around. Whether you love them or hate them, the little, slimy creatures play an important role in our ecosystem.

Now, how would you feel if they had claws?

Scientists from the University of Florida have discovered a nonnative clawed frog species right here in the Tampa bay area. It’s called the tropical clawed frog, and get this—the species is native to West Africa. This discovery actually marks the first report of the species outside of Africa.

Tropical clawed frogs, also known as Western clawed frogs, have protruding eyes, flattened bodies, and small talons attached to each limb.

How the frogs arrived in Florida remains a mystery, but what we do know is that nonnative species can disrupt our aquatic ecosystems.

“The Tropical clawed frog invasion represents yet another disturbance to Florida’s aquatic ecosystems, particularly those in southern Florida, which are already vulnerable due to habitat destruction, pollution, invasive species and disease,” Christina Romagosa, a UF/IFAS research associate professor of wildlife ecology and conservation, said.

Researchers are not yet sure if the frogs will spread across the state, but if they do, the fear is that they will outcompete native frog species for food. It's also worth noting that even though clawed frogs eat mainly insects, they are known to feast on frog eggs and tadpoles.

The scientists who made the discovery say the attention should now be turned towards managing the species - something that will cost millions.

According to UF/IFAS, managing nonnative species costs the U.S. around $120 billion a year. Florida typically spends $45 million a year.