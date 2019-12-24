MIAMI — There's no place like Florida for the holidays, even if you're a great white shark.

Ironbound is continuing its southward trek along the peninsula, reaching Biscayne Bay on Monday, according to the shark advocacy group OCEARCH.

The 12-foot, 4-inch long, 998-pound great white -- who has a tracking tag on him -- has pinged several times along Florida's east coast since early December.

Ironbound was last tracked off the coast of Jupiter, and OCEARCH shows he traveled roughly 100 miles in the past three days.

At about 75 degrees, the water temperature near Biscayne Bay is probably pretty nice for a great white shark.

Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he was tagged in October. Great white sharks aren't uncommon in nearshore Florida waters during the wintertime as they seek warmer temperatures.

OCEARCH says sharks will ping on its map when they return to the ocean's surface. The tag must be dry for about 90 seconds, and three pings need to occur before their location registers.

The group earlier speculated Ironbound might be working his way to the Gulf of Mexico. If so, he might not be alone: An 11-foot-long great white named Nova pinged off the Florida Keys in mid-December.

