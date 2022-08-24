Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens mourns the loss of Steve the cheetah

The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.

Steve moved to the zoo in 2014 from The Wilds Conservation Park. He broke his foot at an early age, causing him to have a limp. The cheetah also suffered from diabetes. Steve's friends at the zoo made sure he received special medications, blood draws, blood pressure readings from his tail and insulin injections while he was eating his meals.

The cheetah was known for greeting keepers with his chirps during his morning and afternoon feedings. Steve would get excited when bicycles rode past his exhibit. He loved to chase balls and adored a particular hippopotamus statue, which was part of a zoo-wide art exhibit.