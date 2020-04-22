JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We all need something to make us smile right now, so how about some cuteness?

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted a video update on the progress of its four, Asian, small-clawed otters that were born on December 28, 2019.

Zoo staff kept the pups away from the public, just to make sure they could develop without disruption.

The zoo posted on Facebook saying, "The quartet now weighs more than a pound each at twelve weeks. This is the second birth for the species at the Zoo, and for parents Carlisle and Harley!".

Welcome, little ones!

RELATED: Lions nap on national park road typically full of tourists during COVID-19 closure

RELATED: Yosemite National Park is closed to visitors and now the bears are thriving

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter