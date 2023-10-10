Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issues warning about keeping deer as pets

"In addition to being illegal to take in Missouri wildlife by the Wildlife Code of Missouri without the proper permits, it’s not good for the animal either."

DE SOTO, Mo. — Deer are wild animals, not pets, as the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation reminded residents this week.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to issue a warning after a deer was found labeled "PET" and had a collar around its neck in rural De Soto, Missouri.

"Wild animals should not be considered pets, and particularly deer should not be moved from their habitat," the Facebook post read.

Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson Dan Zarlenga said a Jefferson County conservation agent responded to a call on Sept. 27 from someone who reported the deer on private property.

The deer was gone when the agent arrived to investigate. It has not been seen or reported since, Zarlenga said.

He shared more insight into why it's not safe, or legal, to make a deer your newest pet.

"In addition to being illegal to take in Missouri wildlife by the Wildlife Code of Missouri without the proper permits, it’s not good for the animal either," Zarlenga said in a statement.

Zarlenga said deer and other wildlife can become destructive to your home or bring parasites or diseases to your other household pets.

He also warned of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer.

"As DeSoto is in Jefferson County, and within the CWD Management Zone, moving a deer from there to another part of the state risks spreading the deadly disease to uninfected areas," he said.

According to the MDC website, CWD is a deadly disease that affects white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. CWD has been found in Missouri and is slowly spreading, the website said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also warned of CWD and removing deer from their habitats as MDC continues to work on studying and preventing the spread of the disease.

Zarlenga also said humans aren't equipped to provide wild animals with their specific diet and other needs.

"If kept in captivity and released later, wild animals may not have the skills to survive in the wild or may become too dependent on humans," he said.

"The best thing a concerned citizen can do for any wildlife is leave it wild," Zarlenga said.

Click here to access the MDC's resource on why you should not adopt orphaned wildlife.