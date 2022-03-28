Orphaned dolphin gets free transport to Florida Keys

Officials determined the 2-year-old bottlenose dolphin named Ranger did not have the skills needed to survive in the wild.

FLORIDA, USA — A 2-year-old orphaned dolphin has arrived at its new home in the Florida Keys thanks to a free flight from a Tampa-based company.

Air ambulance company Jet ICU transported the male bottlenose dolphin named Ranger from the Texas State Aquarium Rescue Center in Corpus Christi to the Dolphin Research Center in Grassy Key. It's a transport that would typically cost $30,000.

"Ranger was suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration when he was rescued from Goose Island State Park in Texas in June 2021," a press release reads.

While officials say he made a full recovery, it was determined he did not have the skills needed to survive in the wild. The National Marine Fisheries Service also determined Ranger could not be released due to his young age.