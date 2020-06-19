St. Pete police say goodbye to K-9 Officer Justice

“Justice had a unique fondness of music. I am an avid guitar player, and Justice was my number one fan. He would sit with me for hours while I played - he chewed on his beloved Kong toy like a maniac. When I would stop to take a break for a minute, he would nudge my left hand to push it back up toward the neck as if he was saying: 'Hey, keep playing. More!' Sometimes, if he was really feeling the vibes, he would bark at me. As soon as I would start playing again he would spin right back around and chomp on his Kong. We were both happy there, together. Maybe it wasn't the guitar or music… He knew I was happy, so he was happy. But that was him. And that is what I will miss the most," wrote Officer Regan.