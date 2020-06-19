St. Pete police say goodbye to K-9 Officer Justice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department said goodbye to one of its K-9 officers this week.
K-9 Justice was known for his craziness. Just like his partner, Officer Regan, Justice had a lot of energy and was really agile and fast, according to the police department.
Justice was Officer Regan’s first K-9 partner, and the two worked together from 2011 to 2014. Justice had to retire because of medical issues but lived in the lap of luxury for the rest of his life with his loving family, St. Pete PD said.
“Justice had a unique fondness of music. I am an avid guitar player, and Justice was my number one fan. He would sit with me for hours while I played - he chewed on his beloved Kong toy like a maniac. When I would stop to take a break for a minute, he would nudge my left hand to push it back up toward the neck as if he was saying: 'Hey, keep playing. More!' Sometimes, if he was really feeling the vibes, he would bark at me. As soon as I would start playing again he would spin right back around and chomp on his Kong. We were both happy there, together. Maybe it wasn't the guitar or music… He knew I was happy, so he was happy. But that was him. And that is what I will miss the most," wrote Officer Regan.
