The K-9's are alive and receiving care from a veternarian.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two K-9 dogs were shot by a carjacking suspect who was trying to flee in Deltona.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office tweeted that the two K-9's are alive and currently are receiving care from a veterinarian.

The carjacking suspect was shot and injured by deputies when they returned fire, he was taken to the hospital, authorities also wrote.

The incident happened Saturday morning in the area of Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe's.