Crash kills Illinois sheriff's office K-9 while on duty

The sheriff's office says K-9 Loki was killed when a limo crashed into the back of the squad car he was in.

BOONE COUNTY, Illinois — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said one of its K-9s died over the weekend when a drunk driver hit the cruiser he was in.

Early Sunday morning Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K-9 Loki were working a traffic stop on I-90, the sheriff's office said. While conducting the traffic stop a suspected drunk driver in a limousine hit the back of their cruiser while Loki was in the back, investigators said.

K-9 Loki was rushed to a nearby vet but later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Rosenkranz was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash and only had minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the driver of the limo was cited for driving under the influence, failure to yield upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, improper lane usage, driving on the shoulder, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

What other people are reading right now: