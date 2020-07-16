Police K-9 gives mask demonstration

A police K-9 in Ohio wants to make sure people know how to properly wear them to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

WOOSTER, Ohio — Health experts are saying wearing a face-covering or mask during the pandemic can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

K-9 Lucky with the Wooster Police Department was more than happy to demonstrate the right and wrong ways to mask up. A video of him giving a demonstration was posted to the police department's Facebook page.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't made wearing masks a statewide mandate, several cities and counties in the state have. That includes many places right in the Tampa Bay area.

If all Americans were to wear a mask in public, the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. could be brought under control within two months. That was the assertion Tuesday by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who also co-wrote an editorial calling for universal use of masks.

Redfield's comments come as more states, cities, and businesses enact mandatory face mask use to stop the surge of the new coronavirus and avoid having to shut down. These rules usually are limited to indoor settings, but also outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained.

"I think if we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control," Redfield said in a discussion with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In this video, K9 Lucky demonstrates how to properly wear your mask. 😷 #InThisTogetherWoo Posted by Wooster Police Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

