UPDATE: Rocco was found safe.

DADE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia K9 is missing after jumping out of his patrol car on the interstate in Dade County Wednesday night.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Rocco was inside of the patrol car when the door malfunctioned, allowing him to escape. He was last seen in the area where Interstate 59 and Interstate 24 splits near the Tennessee border. Now, they are asking for the public’s help.

DADE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Rocco is a trained police K9 so if you see him, Dade County said DO NOT APPROACH. He could be injured.

K9 Rocco is wearing a chain collar but is not wearing his harness.

Please call Dade County 911 if located -- (706) 657-4111.

Dade County Sheriff's Office Dade County Sheriff's Office added a new photo.



