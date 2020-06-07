Utah sheriff's office says goodbye to K-9 officer

K-9 Rony was six-years-old and had been with the sheriff's office since he was 15 months old.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A sheriff's office in Utah is saying goodbye to one of its K-9s after months of battling health issues.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Rony died on Saturday, July 4. Rony was six-years-old and had been working with the sheriff's office since he was 15-months-old. His handler, Deputy Brad Larsen, handpicked him for the job and the two had been inseparable since then.

Rony was a fan favorite on A&E's "America's Top Dog" series for wearing dog goggles, also known as "doggles."

The sheriff's office said in April, Rony started to show signs he was in pain and hurt. After he went to get checked out, he was diagnosed with cervical spine issues.

Even though he had gone through multiple tests and was on medications for his condition, it progressed and he was found dead by his handler on Saturday.

“Our K-9s are integral to enforcement operations and strengthen our abilities to respond to emergencies,” Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said. “Rony had been struggling with medical issues for the last few months and was receiving care to address those issues. We are sad to learn of his passing and grateful to know he will no longer be in pain.”

What other people are reading right now: