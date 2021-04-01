Florida K-9 rescue searches for missing puppy spooked by fireworks

Have you seen Grace?

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida nonprofit needs your help finding one of its rescue pups after a loud firework on New Year's Day scared her away.

K9 Services German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. in Green Cove Springs says 1-year-old Grace, went missing when a loud firework went off around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The nonprofit says she has PTSD, and the loud noise caused her to jump a fence and run into a nearby private preserve.

Grace is wearing ID tags, is microchipped and has a pink collar. She is extremely skittish.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to text 904-589-1256.

