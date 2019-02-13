WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rare Goeldi's monkey that was allegedly stolen from a zoo earlier this week has been found safe, police say.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said 12-year-old Kali was reported stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo early Monday morning. The zoo said Kali weighs about one pound and is on special anti-inflammatory medication.

The zoo told WPTV in West Palm Beach that detectives returned Kali to her home late Tuesday night. Zoo officials also said Kali is in good health despite being without her medication for a couple of days.

The zoo said a keeper discovered Kali missing early Monday morning. The mesh on her enclosure had been cut open. Police said surveillance video shows someone walking around the perimeter of the zoo.

Police said they will release details of the monkey's recovery Wednesday morning.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.