Officer saves kitten from storm drain

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A storm drain is no place for a kitten, and thanks to help from police, the fire department and a concerned citizen, one little guy has a safe and warm place to sleep tonight.
Late Thursday night, someone saw the kitten in a storm drain. Pinellas Park police officers responded, and with the help of the Pinellas Park Fire Department, the little guy's cries for help were answered and he was rescued.
Officers took him to the Tampa Bay Veterinarian Specialists to get checked out.
"Thank you to the citizen who notified our officers of the animal in need of assistance," The Pinellas Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.
