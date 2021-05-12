Kitten rescued in Pasco County finds his 'furever' home

We all love a good animal rescue with a happy ending!

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A small, black kitten is now sleeping in his cozy, new home after being rescued from the undercarriage of a car in Pasco County.

On May 10, the Pasco Sheriff's Office posted about the rescue on Facebook showing how deputies worked to free the tiny kitten who was stuck for nearly 2 days.

“The kitten was stuck for almost two days without food or water. Deputies worked for nearly two and a half hours to rescue their tiny friend, even removing parts of the undercarriage that the kitten was wedged underneath. Thankfully, the kitten was freed and is safe with plenty of food and water!” the sheriff's office wrote.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office shared some good news about the kitten on Facebook.

“We have an update about the kitten that was rescued from a car by District 2 deputies on Saturday! This kitten was named Rogue, since he was trapped in a Nissan Rogue. We’re happy to report that he’s now in a loving home and has shown a drastic improvement in the last few days!”