LuLu had endured over 300 miles under a hot car engine and through many stops and two states. This very adventurous cat found a home with the Shutts family in Wylie.

WYLIE, Texas — If you don’t believe in miracles, what happened between Wylie, Texas and Monroe, Louisiana just might change your mind.

Carolyn Jordan was in her red Honda on a long 300-mile week-long week trip to see friends and family. Her friends lived in Louisiana and her family lived in Wylie.

While she was driving she started hearing strange sounds but, at first, didn’t think anything of it.

“I kept thinking it sounds like a cat but I’ve never heard this cat sound in the music before but maybe it’s there,” laughed Jordan.

She heard meowing occasionally and knew it couldn’t be in the worship songs she was listening to. The Shutts family of Wylie would hear it too but just outside their home at their neighbors where Carolyn had parked her car.

“We keep hearing meowing outside and we’re trying to find it,” said Chris Shutts. Chris’ wife and children noticed it while sitting in their home office. They ultimately tracked the noise and realized it was coming from inside Carolyn’s red Honda.

What they’d find curled up inside the low-hanging engine splash shield of Carolyn’s car was an 8-week-old gray and white kitten. It took several attempts to get the kitten out of the car.

Chris tells WFAA the cat would either run off or crawl further into the engine compartment of the vehicle. But he did, ultimately, get a hold of the kitten.

Carolyn didn’t think anything of it until she placed a phone call to one of her friends whose cat just had a litter of kittens. After an exchange of calls and texts and pictures it was confirmed: the tiny cute gray and white kitten belonged to Carolyn’s friend back in Monroe, Louisiana and now she’s in Wylie, Texas.

But how?

“The kitten was the under the car the entire time, it’s just a crazy story,” said Chris.

The kitten had endured over 300 miles under a hot car engine and through many stops and two states. This very adventurous cat found a home with the Shutts and her first owner couldn’t be happier.

“I go ‘my daughter as soon as she sees this kitten is going to be in love with it,’” Shutts recalled telling Carolyn at the time. The family ended up naming her LuLu or Lucky Louis - the lucky cat from Louisiana.

Funny enough, the day before they found LuLu the Shutts family was actually looking to adopt a cat. LuLu miraculously fell into their lap.

“This is amazing. This cat is going to be a famous cat now,” laughed Carolyn.

LuLu getting here was already a miracle. After speaking with a veterinarian Chris says the fact that she had only one small burn likely from the hot car engine is a miracle, too.