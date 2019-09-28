ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A St. Pete yoga studio is offering classes that make you sweat and warm your heart.

Salty Souls Yoga studio and Meow Now are teaming up to offer kitten yoga classes and help the little ones find forever homes.

The Meow Now nonprofit helps to provide TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-return, caregiver support, and advocacy) services to community cats in Pinellas County.

The beginner yoga class runs for an hour, with an instructor leading you through the motions while adoptable fur-babies play alongside you.

" I think with the kittens, it's helping introduce people who haven't been to yoga," owner of Salty Souls Yoga Danielle Kelley said.

Kelley opened the studio in January of 2018 and offers a variety of yoga classes seven days a week.

