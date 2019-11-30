TAMPA, Fla. — For the second year in a row, cats in the Tampa Bay area had a day dedicated to them: KittyCon Tampa Bay 2019.
The event was put on by St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, a local non-profit that helps find homes for more than 1,500 cats and kittens every year.
KittyCon is a chance for cat lovers in Florida to get together and focus on rescue cats. It’s the only cat convention in the eastern part of the U.S. that focuses on rescue kitties.
This family-friendly, fur-tastic event hopes to encourage people to adopt, shop, and learn about cats and kittens.
KittyCon has it all: cats up for adoption, expert speakers, activities for kids and more than 75 vendors.
Anyone looking to volunteer their time or learn more about St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, can visit their website.
RELATED: KittyCon comes to Tampa Bay
RELATED: Are you a crazy cat person? KittyCon is in Tampa Bay right meow!
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida man eating with family dies after bullet flies through door
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- Why the 'Trucker Salute' is a tradition worth saving
- Police told him his mom was murdered, and his 13-year-old son killed her. He doesn't know what to do
- Florida woman finds horse dead, says it looks like he was cut with knife
- After stroke, local business owner hopes Small Business Saturday will help save store
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter