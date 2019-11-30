TAMPA, Fla. — For the second year in a row, cats in the Tampa Bay area had a day dedicated to them: KittyCon Tampa Bay 2019.

The event was put on by St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, a local non-profit that helps find homes for more than 1,500 cats and kittens every year.

KittyCon is a chance for cat lovers in Florida to get together and focus on rescue cats. It’s the only cat convention in the eastern part of the U.S. that focuses on rescue kitties.

This family-friendly, fur-tastic event hopes to encourage people to adopt, shop, and learn about cats and kittens.

KittyCon has it all: cats up for adoption, expert speakers, activities for kids and more than 75 vendors.

Anyone looking to volunteer their time or learn more about St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, can visit their website.

