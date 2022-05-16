Large alligator captured near park in La Porte

It appears the big critter traveled to La Porte from a bayou, using ditches in the area.

LA PORTE, Texas — The Houston area is no stranger to gator sightings, but one recently captured in La Porte sure got the neighborhood talking.

That's because the large gator was spotted close to Pecan Park and there was a concern that the gator might be a danger to pets and people nearby.

The La Porte Police Department had to call in the experts to get the gator under control and out of the neighborhood it wandered in. It appears the big critter traveled to La Porte from a bayou, using ditches in the area.

Thankfully, La Porte Animal Control was able to release the gator back to a more suitable environment in the Sheldon area, which is in northeast Harris County.

Just two weeks ago, a Humble couple got quite the scare when they were welcomed back from a trip out of town by a gator that made its way to their front porch.

"We pulled up in front of the house here and when my girlfriend got out, she went to go unlock the door and open the garage door to put my boat in, well there was an alligator on the front porch and he slapped her with a tail," homeowner Jody White said.