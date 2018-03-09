LAKELAND, Florida— They are an official symbol for the city of Lakeland. Seen as statues and on signs around town, or the real thing swimming in the waters of Lake Morton.

“The birds are so beautiful,” said Chris Coultas visiting Lakeland with his daughters specifically to see the swans. “They’re fun and they’ll come up to you.”

He and his daughters were upset to hear about six of the birds hit by cars over the past month.

“I think that’s terrible,” said Coultas. “These are like a treasure of Lakeland for sure.”

Five of the latest swans hit died of their injuries, according to the city. The lone survivor, a 16-year-old cob male, is recovering at Lakeland’s Companion Animal Hospital.

“He did have some black tire on him when he first came,” said Dr. Patricia Mattson, the local veterinarian who takes care of the city’s injured swans.

About once a year, she says she gets called to treat an injured bird, but six in one month is unheard of.

“We kind of just surmised people are going around the lake distracted,” said Dr. Mattson of the drivers who are hitting the birds.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“They’re not the fastest, unless they’re in the water, so people should slow down,” says Coultas. “Maybe take a look at what they’re going by.”

The city of Lakeland is currently clocking drivers to let them know if they’re going faster than the 25 miles an hour limit around the lake. They’re also looking at the possibility of adding speed bumps or other traffic calming devices.

“That’s a good first step,” said Coultas. “Maybe some speed bumps or whatever it takes.”

In the meantime, the surviving swan is left with a slight wobble and a limp on his left leg. Dr. Mattson hopes to have him back in the water by Thursday.

She says he’ll be fitted with a special band, so he can be easily identified and checked on in the coming weeks.

“He should make a full recovery.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP